(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, dry and seasonal conditions with light winds will occur today.

A warming trend begins Monday, with above normal temperatures through much of the week.

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will also occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s. h/t NWSR