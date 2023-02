(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, more of the same today, with a mix of clouds, sun, and dry weather.

The next widespread chance of snow is still expected to be Tuesday.

Other than the basins, temperatures will remain near normal, with highs in the 20’s for most, and Dubois at 43 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for most, with Dubois at 16 degrees, and Shoshoni at -3 degrees. h/t NWSR