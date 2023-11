(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, dry and mild conditions will continue today.

A weak system will bring a few showers to northwestern Wyoming tonight, but the majority of the area will remain dry through the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s. h/t NWSR