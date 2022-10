(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be mostly cloudy with near-average temperatures, and a mild and breezy start to the coming week.

A major weather system is expected to be moving in by the middle of the week.

High temperatures will be in the lower 50’s down to the upper 40’s for the entire county today, with lows in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s tonight.

