Dry, breezy conditions again today; weather system moves in Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County is looking at a dry end to the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures and a gusty breeze in some locations.

Snow will spread into northwestern Wyoming later Monday night and spread across the area on Tuesday, with strong wind in some locations.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for most today.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will vary, with Dubois at 21 degrees, Jeffrey City at 10 degrees, Lander and Pavillion in the single digits, Riverton at 0 degrees, and Shoshon at -5 degrees. h/t NWSR