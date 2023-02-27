Driver ran road closed gate on South Pass over weekend got stuck, fined $750

(Lander, WY) – WYDOT District 5 shared Monday morning that a driver who ran a road-closed gate over the weekend on South Pass got stuck and was fined $750.

“Drivers who run road-closed gates may be liable for charges that it takes to reopen roadways when they become stuck in the middle of the highway on a closed road,” WYDOT said in the post. “This happened this past weekend on WY28 (South Pass) south of Lander. This person was fined $750 for running the road-closed gate. Please don’t run road-closed gates. This road was closed for good reason. It doesn’t pay; it also makes for a cold night camping on the mountain.” h/t WYDOT District 5 h/t WYDOT District 5