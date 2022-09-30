Drive-thru Flu and Covid Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday in October

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care will host a drive-through Flu & Covid Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday in October from 4-6 pm at both Lander Medical Clinic (745 Buena Vista Drive) and Western Family Care in Riverton (219 S. 2nd W).

Flu vaccines for ALL Adults

Flu vaccines for children 6 months to 18 years old with commercial insurance only during drive-through clinics

Bivalent Pfizer COVID vaccine for patients 12 years of age and over

Bivalent Pfizer COVID vaccine must be given 2 months after the 2nd dose in the primary series or 2 months after the last booster

Flu & COVID vaccines can be given at the same time.

Per the CDC, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. Vaccination is vital for people at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

Stop by to get your up-to-date vaccine from your vehicle. We look forward to seeing you!