Drew Powell elevated to head coach for the Lady Tigers Basketball program

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Lady Tigers basketball program will have their third head coach in three seasons after Melinda Cox stepped down after one season at the helm. Drew Powell has been hired as the next head coach for the Lady Tigers.



This news comes from an email to County 10 from Serol Stauffenberg.

Powell has been an assistant for the team coaching the freshman team while being an assistant for the JV and Varsity teams.

County 10 will have a more in-depth story as this develops.

