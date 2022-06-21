Dresser selected to serve on Department of Interior Tribal Advisory Committee

(Press Release) – The Northern Arapaho Tribe is pleased to announce Chairman Jordan Dresser of the Northern Arapaho Business Council has been selected to serve as an alternate member on the U.S. Department of Interior’s inaugural Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee.

“This is a tremendous honor to serve as part of the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee,” said Chairman Dresser. “I look forward to working in partnership with Secretary Haaland and the Committee to advance the interests of Indian Country.”

The Tribal Advisory Committee will advise DOI Secretary Deb Haaland on intergovernmental responsibilities between the Department and Tribal Nations, including the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

The Committee’s recommendations will be implemented in DOI policies, priorities and budget.

It will consist of members from each of the 12 Bureau of Indian Affairs Regions (BIA). Chairman Dresser serves as alternate member from the BIA Rocky Mountain Region.

DOI Tribal Advisory Committee members serve two-year terms.