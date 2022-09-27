Dr. Thomas Stamps joins SageWest Health Care

Expands pediatric services available to Fremont County residents

Fremont County, Wyo. (September 27, 2022) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Thomas Stamps, MD has joined SageWest Health Care and will be offering pediatric services in addition to serving patients at Western Family Care and the Lander Medical Clinic. Dr. Stamps is one of several physicians to begin practicing in Fremont County this year in an effort to continue the expansion of healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome back Dr. Stamps to Fremont County,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Dr. Stamps will allow us to continue providing high-quality care to our youngest patient population and his training and expertise will be a great benefit to the families of Fremont County.”

Dr. Stamps specializes in sports physicals, immunizations, acute and chronic illnesses, and general health and wellness of pediatric patients. He completed a pediatric residency at Tulane-Ochsner Pediatric Residency Program and earned his medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La.

Dr. Stamps is accepting new patients at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care in Riverton. To schedule an appointment, call 332-2941 or 856-6591.