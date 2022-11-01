Dr. Sarah Whipp opening new dental practice – Apple Valley Dental

Dr. Sarah Whipp is excited to announce the opening of her new dental office, Apple Valley Dental. She is located at 709 E. Fremont Street in Riverton, WY and is currently booking appointments.

Dr. Sarah Whipp has been working as a general dentist in Fremont County for ten years.

As a family dental office, Apple Valley Dental provides comprehensive dental care services to persons of all ages. She also offers a variety of sedation options for a more comfortable and relaxing dental experience. To set an appointment please call 307-463-0483.