Dr. Mutsa Munjoma joins SageWest Medical Group 

Board-certified internist expands primary care services available to Fremont County residents

Fremont County, Wyo. (September 14, 2022) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Mutsa Munjoma, MD has joined SageWest Medical Group and will be offering primary care services to patients in Fremont County. Dr. Munjoma is one of several physicians to begin practicing in Fremont County this year in an effort to continue the expansion of healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome back Dr. Munjoma to Fremont County and SageWest Medical Group, practicing at the Wind River Clinic,” said Kati Anderson, Director of Practice Management of SageWest Medical Group. “Primary care is a need in our community, specifically preventive wellness and the management of chronic diseases. Dr. Munjoma’s training and expertise provide her a wide range of experience that people in our community need.”

Dr. Munjoma has ten years of experience in diagnosing and treating a very wide range of diseases and illnesses in adult patients. She specializes in general health, disease management, preventative health and wellness, kidney care, and chronic kidney problems and diseases.

She completed a nephrology fellowship and internal medicine residence at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. She earned her medical degree at St. George’s University in Grenada in West Indies. Dr. Munjoma is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

To schedule an appointment, call the Wind River Clinic at 857-3488.