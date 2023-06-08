Dr. Maggie Bonilla Joins SageWest Health Care

Expands pediatric services available to Fremont County residents

Fremont County, Wyo. (June 8, 2023) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Maggie Bonilla, DO has joined its staff offering pediatric services in addition to serving patients at Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming in Lander, Wyo. Dr. Bonilla is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year in an effort to continue the expansion of healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bonilla to SageWest Health Care,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Primary care services for our youngest patient population is a need in our community and Dr. Bonilla’s training has given her a wide range of experience to help meet the healthcare needs of families with children in our communities.”

Dr. Bonilla joins the hospital’s medical staff following a residency in pediatric medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She earned a doctorate in osteopathic medicine at Western University of Health Sciences in Lebanon, Ore. Dr. Bonilla is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Dr. Bonilla is accepting new patients at the Lander Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming located at 115 Wyoming Street in Lander. To schedule an appointment, call 332- 2185.