Dr. Kym Ross joins SageWest Health Care to provide emergency medical services

Fremont County, Wyo. (September 7, 2022) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Kym Ross, MD has joined its staff to provide emergency medical services at SageWest Health Care in Lander. Dr. Ross is one of several physicians to begin practicing in Fremont County this year growing healthcare services close to home.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ross to SageWest Health Care,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “High-quality emergency medicine is important to our communities, and Dr. Ross’ expertise will be vital as we continually strive in meeting our communities’ evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Ross joins SageWest following an emergency medicine residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. She earned her medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Wash.

To find a doctor visit SageWestHealthCare.com or call 332.4420 or 856.4161.