Download Libby & Unlock a World of Reading!

Libby is a user-friendly app that allows you to check-out thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and digital magazines no matter where you are, making it the perfect addition to your summer adventures. Some of our favorite features include:

Never lose your page! Libby syncs your loans, bookmarks, notes, and reading progress so that you can pick up where you left off on any device, phone, tablet, or desktop.

Check out titles no matter where you are – Because Libby is accessed digitally, you can check out the latest summer read from anywhere!

Access titles your library doesn’t have in print –Libby is linked to our state library giving you access to titles you may not find at your local library branch.

Listen in your car – Libby works with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or a Bluetooth connection. Don’t have Bluetooth? No problem! You can use an aux cord, FM transmitter, or a cassette adapter to connect your phone to your car’s stereo system.

Read anywhere! You can download e-books and audiobooks to your device so you can access your materials even when you don’t have an Internet connection.

Ready to get started? Get your library card then click here!

This post is sponsored by a generous grant from the Fremont County Library Foundation.