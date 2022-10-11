Dorinda Pickinpaugh Oetken

In loving memory of our sister, Dorinda Kay, who went home to be with her Lord Sept. 23, 2022.

Dorinda was born January 1954, to Dean and Eileen Pickinpaugh in Riverton, Wyoming. She attended Riverton High School, graduating in 1972. In August 1974, she married Steve Oetken and shortly afterward they moved to Arizona, where they made their home and raised their two children, Shawn and Shelbie. Dorinda was always thankful she was able to be a stay-at-home mom until her children started school. She worked outside the home and was co-owner with her husband Steve in their food vending business. When the children finished high school, she returned to college and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, then began teaching in the elementary grades until her retirement in 2015.

Her greatest joy was serving the Lord. She loved attending Bible study, teaching children about Jesus at church and home and spending time with her many friends. She enjoyed scrap booking, saving memories of the trips she and Steve had taken together, and loved all the special times spent with her children and grandchildren, as well as their many family camping trips.

We would be amiss not to mention her love of animals, especially her dogs Dottie and Bear who gave her great comfort.

Dorinda was a cancer survivor and always said the following verse helped her to make it through every day: THIS IS THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE; WE WILL REJOICE AND BE GLAD IN IT (Psalm 118:24).

She is survived by her husband Steve, son Shawn (Sara), daughter Shelbie (Steven) Salakaia, grandchildren Kaeli, Hunter, Kara and Aiden, all of Arizona, her brother Gary (LaDonna) Pickinpaugh and sister Vickie (John) Kornder, of Riverton, Wyoming, sister Garrine Sydow (John Niles) of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Eileen Pickinpaugh,

her in-laws, George and Elsie Oetken, and brother-in-law Fred Oetken.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorials in her memory and honor may be given to your favorite charity.