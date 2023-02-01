Don’t miss those important moments in life – Work for BTI!

Tired of working long hours out of town? Are you ready to be home every night with your family? Come join our amazing team!

BT, Inc. is a family-owned; Wyoming-based company that specializes in the transportation of bulk minerals and chemicals for the worldwide mining, petroleum, and agricultural industries. Routes are based out of Riverton, Wyoming.

With our convenient shifts, you’ll never have to miss those precious moments with your family!

SODA ASH drivers typically have a Monday thru Friday shift. Drivers leave in pairs (which makes getting loaded easier) starting at 4:00 am (in the winter) and go out every hour. The last set currently leaves at 8:00 am. A typical day would be 7.5 – 8.5 hours.

SULFUR drivers typically have a 5:2 schedule. Some guys work split shifts like Sunday and Thursday off or Tuesday and Saturday off. Sulfur runs 7 days a week. Drivers have to load and unload in pairs for safety measures. The first set leaves at 4:00 am (in the winter) and go out every 30-45 minutes. Our last trucks leave about 7:45-8:30 am. A typical day would be about 10 hours.

Drivers home every day

Great pay and benefits

Steady work

Well-maintained equipment

Best trucks in town

World Class hunting and fishing area

Cowboy ethic

Benefits include: medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, 401k, profit sharing

Pay rate: $55,000 – $70,000/year

Apply today! Simply stop by BTI at 642 South Federal Blvd. in Riverton or apply online at www.btiwyoming.com.