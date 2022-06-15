Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

What a great first rodeo in Dubois!

If you didn’t make the first one, don’t miss the rest. The social hub of Fremont County on Friday nights is at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Advertisement

Results – June 10

Open Barrels

1st Jody Whiteman 18.27

2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.633

3rd Brenda Sims 18.638

4th Desiree Cooper 18.737

Jr Barrels

1st Jordan Nielsen 19.289

2nd Reina Givens 19.497

3rd Charley Cox 19.887

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Tawni Jo Nicholls 20.33

2nd Harper Nicholls 20.60

3rd Caylin Cooper 20.86

Mini Bulls

1st Eion Murray 94

Steer Riding

No qualified rides

Advertisement

Breakaway Roping

1st Lanna Jordan 4.93

Tie Down Roping

1st Talon Cooper 22.86

Saddle Bronc Riding

No qualified rides

Ranch Bronc Riding

1st Kacy Conner 78

2nd Jess Corbett 72

Team Roping

1st Chance Nicholls/Dahl Nichols 5.62

2nd Britt Givens/Stan Voxland 6.01

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

Dude Ranch Ribbon Pull

1st Bitterroot Ranch

Thank you to all the 2022 sponsors of the Dubois Rodeo. Please visit these businesses!

PLATINUM/CHUTE SPONSORS

ERIKS GOODWIN, REALTOR

SPROUSE & NEUHOFF

WYOMING COMMUNITY BANK

WESTERN WY PARTS/NAPA OF DUBOIS & LANDER

LIVEWATER PROPERTIES

FREMONT MOTORS

Also a big thank you to the following with maintenance to the rodeo facilities:

WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION & Individual Donors- Bucking/Roping Chutes

NEVERSWEAT REC BOARD & WYOMING BUSINESS COUNCIL – Sound System

TAD GRANT-Advertising

CM RANCH, Jay Kemmerer – Bleachers

ALL ENTRIES FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 17 ARE THURSDAY EVENINGS FROM 7-9:00 PM. CALL/TEXT 307-710-7080.

Team Ropers: There is no slack this week. Enter until 6:30 on Friday. All rope in perf.

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!