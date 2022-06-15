Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

What a great first rodeo in Dubois!

If you didn’t make the first one, don’t miss the rest.  The social hub of Fremont County on Friday nights is at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Results – June 10

Open Barrels
1st  Jody Whiteman  18.27
2nd Aislyn Vroman   18.633
3rd  Brenda Sims   18.638
4th Desiree Cooper  18.737

Jr Barrels
1st Jordan Nielsen  19.289
2nd Reina Givens  19.497
3rd  Charley Cox  19.887

Pee Wee Barrels
1st Tawni Jo Nicholls  20.33
2nd Harper Nicholls  20.60
3rd  Caylin Cooper  20.86

Mini Bulls
1st Eion Murray  94

Steer Riding
No qualified rides

Breakaway Roping  
1st Lanna Jordan    4.93

Tie Down Roping
1st  Talon Cooper  22.86 

Saddle Bronc Riding
No qualified rides

Ranch Bronc Riding
1st Kacy Conner  78
2nd  Jess Corbett   72

Team Roping
1st Chance Nicholls/Dahl Nichols   5.62
2nd  Britt Givens/Stan Voxland  6.01

Bull Riding   
No Qualified Rides

Dude Ranch Ribbon Pull
1st   Bitterroot Ranch

Thank you to all the 2022 sponsors of the Dubois Rodeo. Please visit these businesses!

PLATINUM/CHUTE SPONSORS
ERIKS GOODWIN, REALTOR 
SPROUSE & NEUHOFF
WYOMING COMMUNITY BANK
WESTERN WY PARTS/NAPA OF DUBOIS & LANDER
LIVEWATER PROPERTIES
FREMONT MOTORS

Also a big thank you to the following with maintenance to the rodeo facilities:  

WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION & Individual Donors- Bucking/Roping Chutes 
NEVERSWEAT REC BOARD & WYOMING BUSINESS COUNCIL – Sound System
TAD GRANT-Advertising
CM RANCH, Jay Kemmerer – Bleachers

ALL ENTRIES FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 17 ARE THURSDAY EVENINGS FROM 7-9:00 PM.  CALL/TEXT 307-710-7080.

Team Ropers:  There is no slack this week. Enter until 6:30 on Friday. All rope in perf.  

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

