Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

What a great first rodeo in Dubois!
If you didn’t make the first one, don’t miss the rest. The social hub of Fremont County on Friday nights is at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
Results – June 10
Open Barrels
1st Jody Whiteman 18.27
2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.633
3rd Brenda Sims 18.638
4th Desiree Cooper 18.737
Jr Barrels
1st Jordan Nielsen 19.289
2nd Reina Givens 19.497
3rd Charley Cox 19.887
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Tawni Jo Nicholls 20.33
2nd Harper Nicholls 20.60
3rd Caylin Cooper 20.86
Mini Bulls
1st Eion Murray 94
Steer Riding
No qualified rides
Breakaway Roping
1st Lanna Jordan 4.93
Tie Down Roping
1st Talon Cooper 22.86
Saddle Bronc Riding
No qualified rides
Ranch Bronc Riding
1st Kacy Conner 78
2nd Jess Corbett 72
Team Roping
1st Chance Nicholls/Dahl Nichols 5.62
2nd Britt Givens/Stan Voxland 6.01
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
Dude Ranch Ribbon Pull
1st Bitterroot Ranch
Thank you to all the 2022 sponsors of the Dubois Rodeo. Please visit these businesses!
PLATINUM/CHUTE SPONSORS
ERIKS GOODWIN, REALTOR
SPROUSE & NEUHOFF
WYOMING COMMUNITY BANK
WESTERN WY PARTS/NAPA OF DUBOIS & LANDER
LIVEWATER PROPERTIES
FREMONT MOTORS
Also a big thank you to the following with maintenance to the rodeo facilities:
WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION & Individual Donors- Bucking/Roping Chutes
NEVERSWEAT REC BOARD & WYOMING BUSINESS COUNCIL – Sound System
TAD GRANT-Advertising
CM RANCH, Jay Kemmerer – Bleachers
ALL ENTRIES FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 17 ARE THURSDAY EVENINGS FROM 7-9:00 PM. CALL/TEXT 307-710-7080.
Team Ropers: There is no slack this week. Enter until 6:30 on Friday. All rope in perf.
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!