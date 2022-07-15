Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Head to the high country! Dubois is ready for a great weekend!

Entries are tonight, Thursday July 14, from 7-9:00 pm. Call or text 307-710-7080

Results from July 8

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper 23.84

2nd Harris Morava 44.08

Steer Riding

No Qualified Rides

Mini Bulls

1st Case Cox 89

2nd Blake McLean 88

3rd Cannon Muellner 82

Jr Barrels

1st Charley Cox 19.026

2nd Cami Gernhart 19.187

3rd Madalyn Moorman 19.448

Open Barrels

1st Jody Whiteman 18.172

2nd Desiree Cooper 18.633

3rd Lydia Capelle 18.747

Bareback Riding

No Qualified Rides

Ranch Broncs

No Qualified Rides

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

Breakaway Roping

1st Kallie Sims 2.47

2nd Rayna Billingsley 3.34

3rd Lanna Jordan 3.45

Tie Down Roping

1st Burke Pallesen 18.11

2nd Talon Cooper 22.32

Team Roping

1st Jake Hill/Stetzen St Clair 8.45

2nd Mickey Harrington/Donny Miller 10.32

3rd Burke Pallesen/MelRoy Vigoren 18.23

Dude Ranch Event

1st Triangle C Ranch

TEAM ROPERS – Slack this week at 5:30. $700 Added money!!! Enter until 5:15 at the rodeo

Thanks to our vendors: Cattle camp, Ray Puroll- Hot Dogs, Rustic Pine Tavern, Stitches embroidery, & New this week….. Wing Truck!

Bronze Sponsors

Dubois Outfitters Association

State Farm -Justus Jacobs

Fremont Orthopedics

The Wrangler

Dubois Honda ATV & Ebikes

WyCo Services

Top Notch Auto

Wind River Realty

Big Wind River Float Trips & Flyfishing

High Plains Power

Robert Bedwell

SOAR Eagle View Ranch

Taylor Creek Sinclair

EA Ranch

Wind Haven RV & Resort

Riverton Tire & Oil

Nana’s Bowling & Bakery

Dubois Vision Center

Circle Ranch

Crowheart Store

Bulls Conoco

Bonehead Real Estate

Paradise Valley Electric

Dubois KOA

Neversweat Photography

National Museum of Military Vehicles

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!