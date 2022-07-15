Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Head to the high country! Dubois is ready for a great weekend!

Entries are tonight, Thursday July 14, from 7-9:00 pm. Call or text 307-710-7080

Results from July 8

Pee Wee Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper  23.84
2nd Harris Morava  44.08

Steer Riding
No Qualified Rides

Mini Bulls
1st Case Cox  89
2nd Blake McLean  88
3rd Cannon Muellner  82

Jr Barrels
1st Charley Cox  19.026
2nd Cami Gernhart  19.187
3rd Madalyn Moorman  19.448

Open Barrels
1st Jody Whiteman   18.172
2nd Desiree Cooper  18.633
3rd Lydia Capelle  18.747

Bareback Riding
No Qualified Rides

Ranch Broncs
No Qualified Rides

Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides

Breakaway Roping
1st Kallie Sims  2.47
2nd Rayna Billingsley  3.34
3rd Lanna Jordan  3.45

Tie Down Roping
1st Burke Pallesen  18.11
2nd Talon Cooper  22.32

Team Roping
1st Jake Hill/Stetzen St Clair   8.45
2nd Mickey Harrington/Donny Miller  10.32
3rd  Burke Pallesen/MelRoy Vigoren  18.23

Dude Ranch Event
1st  Triangle C Ranch

TEAM ROPERS – Slack this week at 5:30.  $700 Added money!!!  Enter until 5:15 at the rodeo

Thanks to our vendors:  Cattle camp, Ray Puroll- Hot Dogs, Rustic Pine Tavern, Stitches embroidery, & New this week….. Wing Truck!

Bronze Sponsors
Dubois Outfitters Association
State Farm -Justus Jacobs
Fremont Orthopedics
The Wrangler
Dubois Honda ATV & Ebikes
WyCo Services
Top Notch Auto
Wind River Realty
Big Wind River Float Trips & Flyfishing
High Plains Power
Robert Bedwell
SOAR Eagle View Ranch
Taylor Creek Sinclair
EA Ranch
Wind Haven RV & Resort
Riverton Tire & Oil
Nana’s Bowling & Bakery
Dubois Vision Center
Circle Ranch
Crowheart Store
Bulls Conoco
Bonehead Real Estate
Paradise Valley Electric
Dubois KOA
Neversweat Photography
National Museum of Military Vehicles

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

