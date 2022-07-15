Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Head to the high country! Dubois is ready for a great weekend!
Entries are tonight, Thursday July 14, from 7-9:00 pm. Call or text 307-710-7080
Results from July 8
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper 23.84
2nd Harris Morava 44.08
Steer Riding
No Qualified Rides
Mini Bulls
1st Case Cox 89
2nd Blake McLean 88
3rd Cannon Muellner 82
Jr Barrels
1st Charley Cox 19.026
2nd Cami Gernhart 19.187
3rd Madalyn Moorman 19.448
Open Barrels
1st Jody Whiteman 18.172
2nd Desiree Cooper 18.633
3rd Lydia Capelle 18.747
Bareback Riding
No Qualified Rides
Ranch Broncs
No Qualified Rides
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
Breakaway Roping
1st Kallie Sims 2.47
2nd Rayna Billingsley 3.34
3rd Lanna Jordan 3.45
Tie Down Roping
1st Burke Pallesen 18.11
2nd Talon Cooper 22.32
Team Roping
1st Jake Hill/Stetzen St Clair 8.45
2nd Mickey Harrington/Donny Miller 10.32
3rd Burke Pallesen/MelRoy Vigoren 18.23
Dude Ranch Event
1st Triangle C Ranch
TEAM ROPERS – Slack this week at 5:30. $700 Added money!!! Enter until 5:15 at the rodeo
Thanks to our vendors: Cattle camp, Ray Puroll- Hot Dogs, Rustic Pine Tavern, Stitches embroidery, & New this week….. Wing Truck!
Bronze Sponsors
Dubois Outfitters Association
State Farm -Justus Jacobs
Fremont Orthopedics
The Wrangler
Dubois Honda ATV & Ebikes
WyCo Services
Top Notch Auto
Wind River Realty
Big Wind River Float Trips & Flyfishing
High Plains Power
Robert Bedwell
SOAR Eagle View Ranch
Taylor Creek Sinclair
EA Ranch
Wind Haven RV & Resort
Riverton Tire & Oil
Nana’s Bowling & Bakery
Dubois Vision Center
Circle Ranch
Crowheart Store
Bulls Conoco
Bonehead Real Estate
Paradise Valley Electric
Dubois KOA
Neversweat Photography
National Museum of Military Vehicles
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
