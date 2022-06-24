Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Fridays in Dubois…. it’s all about family and fun!

Entries are tonight from 7-9pm: Call or text (307) 710-7080

Mutton Busters: No entry fee- Bring your kids, let them ride a sheep & participate in the kids calf scramble (Sponsored by Jim Rice)!

Rough Stock: $65 entry fees, $400 added

Bull Riders: Money rolls over from last two rodeos, Pot is over $1500!!

Gold Season Sponsors:
Rustic Pine Tavern
Bank of Jackson Hole
Teton Distributors
Range
County Title
CM Ranch
Mosaic Planning Group
County 10
Casper KCWY TV

Results from June 17th

Pee Wee Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper 21.66
2nd Hazey Givens  1.05.06

Steer Riding
1st Bronson Givens  77

Mini Bulls
1st Case Cox  91
2nd Bre’zhon Spang 87

Jr Barrels
1st Reina Givens 18.630
2nd Charley Cox  19.412
3rd Cashlyn Cooper 20.285

Open Barrels
1st Desiree Cooper 18.410
2nd Victoria Lilly  19.852
3rd Missy Muellerleile 19.895

Breakaway Roping
1st Lanna Jordan  3.34
2nd Deena Norell 12.67

Tie Down Roping
1st Mervel Not Afraid  22.16
2nd Talon Cooper  30.88

Ranch Broncs
No Qualified Rides

Team Roping
1st  Lande Anderson/ Joby Barquin  7.17
2nd  Sheridan Harvey/Joby Barquin  8.09
3rd Andre LaFrance/Merval Not Afraid  11.33

Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides

Dude Ranch Event
1st  Brooks Lake Lodge  21.84
2nd CM Ranch 42.84

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

