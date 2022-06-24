Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Fridays in Dubois…. it’s all about family and fun!

Entries are tonight from 7-9pm: Call or text (307) 710-7080

Mutton Busters: No entry fee- Bring your kids, let them ride a sheep & participate in the kids calf scramble (Sponsored by Jim Rice)!

Rough Stock: $65 entry fees, $400 added

Bull Riders: Money rolls over from last two rodeos, Pot is over $1500!!

Gold Season Sponsors:

Rustic Pine Tavern

Bank of Jackson Hole

Teton Distributors

Range

County Title

CM Ranch

Mosaic Planning Group

County 10

Casper KCWY TV

Results from June 17th

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper 21.66

2nd Hazey Givens 1.05.06

Steer Riding

1st Bronson Givens 77

Mini Bulls

1st Case Cox 91

2nd Bre’zhon Spang 87

Jr Barrels

1st Reina Givens 18.630

2nd Charley Cox 19.412

3rd Cashlyn Cooper 20.285

Open Barrels

1st Desiree Cooper 18.410

2nd Victoria Lilly 19.852

3rd Missy Muellerleile 19.895

Breakaway Roping

1st Lanna Jordan 3.34

2nd Deena Norell 12.67

Tie Down Roping

1st Mervel Not Afraid 22.16

2nd Talon Cooper 30.88

Ranch Broncs

No Qualified Rides

Team Roping

1st Lande Anderson/ Joby Barquin 7.17

2nd Sheridan Harvey/Joby Barquin 8.09

3rd Andre LaFrance/Merval Not Afraid 11.33

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

Dude Ranch Event

1st Brooks Lake Lodge 21.84

2nd CM Ranch 42.84

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!