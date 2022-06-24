Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Fridays in Dubois…. it’s all about family and fun!
Entries are tonight from 7-9pm: Call or text (307) 710-7080
Mutton Busters: No entry fee- Bring your kids, let them ride a sheep & participate in the kids calf scramble (Sponsored by Jim Rice)!
Rough Stock: $65 entry fees, $400 added
Bull Riders: Money rolls over from last two rodeos, Pot is over $1500!!
Gold Season Sponsors:
Rustic Pine Tavern
Bank of Jackson Hole
Teton Distributors
Range
County Title
CM Ranch
Mosaic Planning Group
County 10
Casper KCWY TV
Results from June 17th
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper 21.66
2nd Hazey Givens 1.05.06
Steer Riding
1st Bronson Givens 77
Mini Bulls
1st Case Cox 91
2nd Bre’zhon Spang 87
Jr Barrels
1st Reina Givens 18.630
2nd Charley Cox 19.412
3rd Cashlyn Cooper 20.285
Open Barrels
1st Desiree Cooper 18.410
2nd Victoria Lilly 19.852
3rd Missy Muellerleile 19.895
Breakaway Roping
1st Lanna Jordan 3.34
2nd Deena Norell 12.67
Tie Down Roping
1st Mervel Not Afraid 22.16
2nd Talon Cooper 30.88
Ranch Broncs
No Qualified Rides
Team Roping
1st Lande Anderson/ Joby Barquin 7.17
2nd Sheridan Harvey/Joby Barquin 8.09
3rd Andre LaFrance/Merval Not Afraid 11.33
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
Dude Ranch Event
1st Brooks Lake Lodge 21.84
2nd CM Ranch 42.84
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!