Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Charley Cox Photograph by Jessie David

Kickoff your 4th of July weekend right with the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Jerry Becker (Wind River Rodeo)
Photograph by Jessie David

July 1st, 2022 at 7:30pm
Clarence Allison Memorial Arena
$15 Admission, $10 Kids 6-12, 5 & under Free

Bull Riders – There have been no qualified rides the last three weeks.  Pot will be over $2000. Only 10 entries!

All entries are Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm: Call/text 307-710-7080

Team Ropers – We will have slack this week at 5:30 pm, in anticipation of the weekend!  Enter by 5:15 pm on Friday, 307-710-7080 text.  $200 Added

Mutton Bustin’- Bring your little ones to ride a sheep! No entering, just sign waiver.  Approx 50 lb weight limit.  All get $1

Results:  June 24, 2022

Pee Wee Barrels
1st Gracyn Hoover  28.21
2nd  Falyn Owen  32.10

Steer Riding
No Qualified Rides

Mini Bulls
1st Blake McLean  92
2nd Case Cox  88

Jr Barrels
1st Reina Givens  18.652
2nd Melanie Vigorin  18.984
3rd Taylor Wilson  19.685

Open Barrels
1st Kaeley Owen  18.745
2nd Victoria Lilly 19.041
3rd Colleen Moorman 19.319

Ranch Broncs
1st Blake Maxwell  78

Breakaway Roping
1st Kallie Sims 2.50
2nd Emily Pallesen  3.59
3rd Lanna Jordan  4.14

Tie Down Roping
1st Burke Pallesen  17.18

Dude Ranch Event
1st  Brooks Lake Ranch

Team Roping
1st Mort Yoakam/Donny Miller  7.80
2nd Mort Yoakam/Mickey Harrington  11.68

Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

