Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Kickoff your 4th of July weekend right with the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo! Jerry Becker (Wind River Rodeo)

Photograph by Jessie David

July 1st, 2022 at 7:30pm

Clarence Allison Memorial Arena

$15 Admission, $10 Kids 6-12, 5 & under Free

Bull Riders – There have been no qualified rides the last three weeks. Pot will be over $2000. Only 10 entries!

All entries are Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm: Call/text 307-710-7080

Team Ropers – We will have slack this week at 5:30 pm, in anticipation of the weekend! Enter by 5:15 pm on Friday, 307-710-7080 text. $200 Added

Mutton Bustin’- Bring your little ones to ride a sheep! No entering, just sign waiver. Approx 50 lb weight limit. All get $1

Silver Sponsor Highlight

Triangle C Ranch -Chris & Barb Cox Advertisement White & White, P.C. Sutherlands Shot Crete Construction Tom Lucas Western Art Sell Now Property Services Stitches Embroidery ROMCO Western Store Diamond D Cattle Co Dubois Medical Clinic Ace Mountain Hardware KWYW Radio Full Throttle Powersports Gannett Realty Phat Foam Bailey Tire & Auto Stagecoach Inn Noon Rock Pizza The Hardie Family Outlaw Saloon Jackson Hole Radio O’Neal Fencing

Results: June 24, 2022

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Gracyn Hoover 28.21

2nd Falyn Owen 32.10

Steer Riding

No Qualified Rides

Mini Bulls

1st Blake McLean 92

2nd Case Cox 88

Jr Barrels

1st Reina Givens 18.652

2nd Melanie Vigorin 18.984

3rd Taylor Wilson 19.685

Open Barrels

1st Kaeley Owen 18.745

2nd Victoria Lilly 19.041

3rd Colleen Moorman 19.319

Ranch Broncs

1st Blake Maxwell 78

Breakaway Roping

1st Kallie Sims 2.50

2nd Emily Pallesen 3.59

3rd Lanna Jordan 4.14

Tie Down Roping

1st Burke Pallesen 17.18

Dude Ranch Event

1st Brooks Lake Ranch

Team Roping

1st Mort Yoakam/Donny Miller 7.80

2nd Mort Yoakam/Mickey Harrington 11.68

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!