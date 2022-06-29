Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Kickoff your 4th of July weekend right with the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!
July 1st, 2022 at 7:30pm
Clarence Allison Memorial Arena
$15 Admission, $10 Kids 6-12, 5 & under Free
Bull Riders – There have been no qualified rides the last three weeks. Pot will be over $2000. Only 10 entries!
All entries are Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm: Call/text 307-710-7080
Team Ropers – We will have slack this week at 5:30 pm, in anticipation of the weekend! Enter by 5:15 pm on Friday, 307-710-7080 text. $200 Added
Mutton Bustin’- Bring your little ones to ride a sheep! No entering, just sign waiver. Approx 50 lb weight limit. All get $1
Silver Sponsor Highlight
Triangle C Ranch -Chris & Barb Cox
White & White, P.C.
Sutherlands
Shot Crete Construction
Tom Lucas Western Art
Sell Now Property Services
Stitches Embroidery
ROMCO Western Store
Diamond D Cattle Co
Dubois Medical Clinic
Ace Mountain Hardware
KWYW Radio
Full Throttle Powersports
Gannett Realty
Phat Foam
Bailey Tire & Auto
Stagecoach Inn
Noon Rock Pizza
The Hardie Family
Outlaw Saloon
Jackson Hole Radio
O’Neal Fencing
Results: June 24, 2022
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Gracyn Hoover 28.21
2nd Falyn Owen 32.10
Steer Riding
No Qualified Rides
Mini Bulls
1st Blake McLean 92
2nd Case Cox 88
Jr Barrels
1st Reina Givens 18.652
2nd Melanie Vigorin 18.984
3rd Taylor Wilson 19.685
Open Barrels
1st Kaeley Owen 18.745
2nd Victoria Lilly 19.041
3rd Colleen Moorman 19.319
Ranch Broncs
1st Blake Maxwell 78
Breakaway Roping
1st Kallie Sims 2.50
2nd Emily Pallesen 3.59
3rd Lanna Jordan 4.14
Tie Down Roping
1st Burke Pallesen 17.18
Dude Ranch Event
1st Brooks Lake Ranch
Team Roping
1st Mort Yoakam/Donny Miller 7.80
2nd Mort Yoakam/Mickey Harrington 11.68
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!