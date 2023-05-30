Don’t miss the chance to submit your ideas for Enroll Wyoming’s new program

Enroll Wyoming is dedicated to improving access to affordable health coverage for all who call Wyoming home, including our Native American communities. As part of this commitment, Enroll Wyoming launching a new program for Native American residents and opening up the floor to local creatives in order to ensure that it is authentic, inclusive, and reflects the values and needs of our Native American heritage.

To guarantee the program meets these needs, we’re seeking the community’s participation. We’re looking for suggestions for our program’s name, mascot, logo design, and slogan, and we’re particularly interested in ideas that celebrate and strengthen our connection to Wyoming’s Native American roots.

We are looking for individuals to submit the following: