Don’t miss out on all the fun of the Spring Spectacular

The Fremont County Spring Fair kicks off tomorrow, May 31, and runs through June 4 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. This year’s spring extravaganza hosts a variety of events – a craft show, bull riding event, livestock show and the always popular carnival.

The carnival will be open May 31 through June 3. The carnival will feature rides for all ages along with games and food vendors. Pre-sale tickets for $30 each are available until 4 p.m. on May 31, after that tickets are $35. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Fair Office, Bailey’s Pit Stops or here.

The Fremont County Spring Spectacular livestock show will be held on June 2-4. The jackpot show is part of the Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Series. The show will be judged by different judges for each show, over $3,000 in added prize money plus a Showmanship Saturday event. For more information or to register click here.

The craft and vendor show will be held on June 2 from 5-9 p.m. and June 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The show will feature a variety of handmade items and local vendors. To register for a booth, check out the details here.

A night of bull riding and bull fighting is set for Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here or at the Fair Office. This is a night of fun for the whole family!

The Spring Fair Figure 8 Frenzy is Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here or at the Fair Office. Thanks to Sammi Hegwer, Farm Bureau Financial Services for sponsoring this night of exciting fun!

The fair is a family-friendly event and there is something for everyone to enjoy. We hope to see you at the Fremont County Spring Fair!