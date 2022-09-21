Don’t miss Abba’s House Annual Fundraising Banquet this Friday

Please join Abba’s House in their life-saving cause Friday, September 23, at the Lander Community Center. Dinner is included at this adults-only event. While the event is free, registration is necessary to ensure adequate accommodations for all attendees.

Doors open at 5 p.m., evening program begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m.

To book your seat, please call 307-856-0999, email [email protected] or click here.

Thank you to the following sponsors:

Event Sponsors

Sponsors

Lander Valley Real Estate, Juanita Duncan; Jeff Martin; McClelland Consulting, LLC; Larry & Pepper Ottman; Sweet Surprises Gourmet Cupcakes; The Master’s Furniture