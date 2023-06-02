Don’t let rain dampen the fun in Fremont County this weekend!

You have to have a sense of humor when it comes to Wyoming’s weather. My favorites are: “If you want to know the weather in Wyoming, wait a few minutes,” or “I love Spring in Wyoming…I think last year it was on a Tuesday.” For me, it seems inevitable that it will rain right after I get my car washed! Whether we’re watching the skies, consulting the Farmers’ Almanac, or checking the weather apps on our phones, we just never know what we’ll get on any given day around this time of year!

Best laid plans, right? And there’s a whole bunch planned this weekend…some events are rain or shine, and others might require a check or two with the hosts and venues before venturing out. There are also quite a few events happening indoors, too…so whichever way the weather twists and turns (not that I’m summoning a tornado or anything), just pull on your boots, grab your rain jacket, throw in an umbrella, splash in a puddle or two, and have some fun this weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday

“Have you visited your local museum?” (What, we have a museum?) I hear that some folks have lived here all their lives and haven’t even stepped foot in their museum…or even knew there was one! So here’s something you can do that’s indoors, take the kiddos and find fascinating…it’s First Fridays at all Fremont County Museums today! Kids get in FREE with a paying adult, and while you’re there, ask about all of the cool events and activities your local museum has to offer. For more information, visit fremontcountymuseums.com

Another indoor event…the Riverton Branch Library is hosting a Kindness Carnival today from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s their Summer Reading Kickoff event for everyone, so stop in and sign up for a summer reading adventure. Don’t have a library card? Might be a good time to get one! The Riverton Library is located at 1330 West Park Avenue. Call 307-856-3556 or visit their Facebook page to be updated about all of their awesome events and activities.

The Fremont County Spring Spectacular kicked off with the Carnival on Wednesday and continues through this weekend with the Bull Riding Extravaganza tonight at 7:00 p.m. and the Figure 8 Frenzy on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The Spectacular Jackpot livestock Show runs through the weekend, and hey…the Craft & Vendor Show is indoors, so swing by the Fairgrounds in Riverton and check it all out! Call the Fairgrounds at 307-856-6611 or visit their Facebook page for info and updates.

Another indoor event, this one’s in Lander…Cowfish is hosting Pints for Pathways tonight from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Come for a fun, social evening where $2 of each pint sold will be donated towards safer streets, trails, and pathways in Lander. Learn more about Wyoming Pathways and how you can help or be involved…you can also buy tickets for some cool raffle prizes! For more information, call 307-760-9035, or visit their Facebook page.

Motion Bliss Academy is having its 11th Annual Dance Recital, “Where Dreams Come True” at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater in Riverton, both tonight and tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and you can get them online via TutuTix. For more information, call Candace Apodaca at 307-258-8523, or visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Rain or shine…it’s Saturday, and your local farmers’ markets are waiting for you! Riverton’s market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the City Hall Parking lot at 816 N. Federal Blvd. The Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00-12 Noon at Centennial Park at S. 2nd Street and Main, and this Saturday is the Lander Valley Famers Spring Kickoff from 9:00-11:30 a.m. at 3rd & Main (see Lander Art District Street Fair below). Support your local farmers and producers!

It’s Free Fishing Day all over the state of Wyoming! Here in the 10, there are events in Riverton and Lander today, so “you get a line and I’ll get a pole…” (made you sing it), and head on down to the fishin’ holes in Lander at Luckey Pond from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in Riverton at the Rendezvous Ponds from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch is provided by local Kiwanis of Riverton and Lander. (FYI…Dubois’ Free Fishing Day will be held next Saturday, June 10.)

Here’s hoping it’s a go as planned for The Fast & Furriest 5K/1K taking place in Circle Drive at CWC. This special annual mini-expo is for everyone…families and their furry friends…with activities such as Yoga with Puppies, a Doggy Weiner Dive, Costume Contest, Animal Talent Show, a petting zoo, bouncy house, booths, face-painting, music and more! Check-in and Bib Assignments are from 7:30-9:00 a.m.; the festivities start at 8:00 a.m. Be sure to call 307-856-1164 or visit The Stock Doc’s Facebook page for info and updates.

Westlake Auctioneers is holding Mary Longtine’s Auction today starting at 9:30 a.m. at 929 Sierra Drive in Riverton. Mary has moved to a smaller place, so she has a lot of stuff for you to see…furniture, a grandfather clock, and collectibles, including her “incredible beer stein collection!” Photos ore items and information available online at: westlakeauctioneers.com

Today is the Lander Art District Street Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Downtown Lander. Planned are the Makers Market, Lander Valley Farmers’ Market, Artist Quick Finish and silent auction, Artist Trading Card Hunt…prizes, food trucks, chalk the walk, and music with String Theory. Here’s hoping it’ll all happen, ‘cause it sounds like a blast! For updates and info, visit the Lander Art District’s Facebook page.

National Trails Day is the first Saturday in June, and there is a hike planned in Sinks Canyon on the Popo Agie nature trail today. All ages are welcome; meet in the campground parking lot at 10:00 a.m. Put on some sturdy shoes, bring some water, and if you bring your pet(s), they must be on leashes. Call Jessica Moore at 307-332-3077 for more information.

Celebrate the triumph of courage, virtue, and wisdom! The Lander Opera Group will be viewing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute in a Saturday matinee from 10:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. via HD live stream from the Metropolitan Opera. Meet in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library. For more information, call Marti Mueller at 307-714-1685.

The 2nd Annual John Roberts Festival is being held today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shoshone Episcopal Mission in Fort Washakie. The festival is a celebration of Episcopal Priest John Roberts, also known as “White Robe”, who served among the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes for 66 years. At the festival will be the premier of the contemporary art exhibit “White Robe” with special guest speakers John Washakie and artist Brian Whelan. For more information, Call Genie Osburn at 307-315-2739.

On Sunday…

Come for free wagon rides through the wild horses as the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary hosts its Summer Spectacular today. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 2:00 p.m. The Sanctuary is located at 8616 Hwy 287 in Lander. See all the horses that are up for adoption, and visit their gift shop, too! For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

