Don’t let a little rain keep you from getting out and about this weekend…

Looks like it will be on and off showers, but don’t let it put a damper on getting out and enjoying some great events this weekend..there are some business grand openings, a “fantastic” theater production at CWC, and a few benefit dinners that will be serving up good food and a good time, so grab that jacket and an umbrella and have some fun in Fremont County!

On Friday…

There’s a benefit dinner and silent auction tonight in Pavillion to raise funds for next year’s Jeff Strock and Aaron Guffey Memorial Rodeo. Head out to the Pavillion Recreation Center at 424 S. Main Street for a delicious smoked brisket dinner! $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12, and kids five and under eat for free! Call Dianne or Sierra Tidzump at 307-438-2388/ 307-240-0197 for more information.

Snyder Signature Properties is having a Grand Opening of their new (and now permanent) office location on 307 East Main Street (well, that address should be easy to remember)! Stop by anytime between 4:30-7:30 for some refreshments, giveaways, and music.

You won’t want to miss the CWC Theater Department’s musical production of the romantic charmer, “The Fantasticks”, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. in the CWC Student Center Little Theater. Take a listen to the County 10 Podcast as Charene interviews CWC’s theater director Joey West about the show and more of what’s in store for audiences through the holidays! Admission is just $10; visit: tickets.cwc.edu

On Saturday…

Get your harvest time goodness at your local farmers’ markets! Lander’s Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon on S. 2nd and Main Street. There are only two more Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Markets in the City Hall parking lot from 9-11:00 a.m. and…

Noses have been pressed up against the glass at 524 East Main Street in Riverton for quite a while, but the wait is over…doors open today at 11:00 a.m. for the Grand Opening of Fremont Local Market! Now you can shop the farmers’ market and support your local growers and producers all year round! Check out Fremont Local Market LLC on Facebook!

The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois presents “Chuck Yeager and the 75th Anniversary of Breaking the Sound Barrier” today at 1 p.m. Victoria Yeager, wife of Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, will give a presentation and recount stories of her husband, who was the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with NMMV’s Communications Director Craig Blumenshine about this event honoring this World War II flying ace!

Put on your dancin’ shoes for a Benefit Dance for Kora Toups at the Union Bar tonight in Hudson. There’s a $5 cover charge, plus you can get green chili, fry bread and a beer for just $10! They’ll also have many silent auction items to bid on; all proceeds will go to Kora Toups and family. For more information, call 307-240-7615.

Lander will be bustling with more than 100 youth soccer teams coming from all over the state for the 4th Annual Lander Strikers’ Fremont Toyota Shootout today and tomorrow. The tournament takes place at several fields – Lander Valley High School, Popo Agie Park, Baldwin Creek Elementary and Lander Middle School. For more information, visit: landerstrikerssoccer.org

On Sunday…

Lander’s Pioneer Museum will be premiering the global exhibition of “GROUNDED – Restoring our world through a Sacred Harmony with the earth and each other” an art exhibit featuring contemporary artists from Northern Plains tribes. The Opening Reception is at 4:00 p.m.; there will be talks by the artists, drumming and more. The exhibit will be in Lander from today through mid-November, then traveling to select cities in Wyoming. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Janet Seeley from Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander. “Grounded”, a collection of works by Native American artists, opens this Sunday. h/t Lander Pioneer Museum Facebook

There’s all this and more going on in “The County”, so be sure to check out County 10 Events and mark your calendars! The holidays will be here before you know it, so if you have an event or activity coming up, be sure to get it posted! Just click on “+Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark.

