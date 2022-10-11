Don’t know where to start? Get help from those who already have – Business Networking Event

Join us on Thursday, October 13th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. Will Hill of County 10 will visit with attendees about the importance of collaboration and forming relationships within the local entrepreneurial community. A local lender will be available for any questions regarding business funding and grant opportunities.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, Oct. 13th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Next week, join us for an exciting workshop featuring Brian Young of Impact 307 and Audie Cunningham from the SBDC.

LOCAL BUSINESS FUNDING WORKSHOP

Thursday, October 20, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.