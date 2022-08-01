Dog days at the fair

Randy Tucker
Ellie Coughanour and her dog Mabel, a 13-year old Golden Doodle took a break from the heat in the shade near the dog show ring Monday. {h/t Randy Tucker}
Hallie Wilson and her dog waited for instructions from judge Jennie Nieft of Douglas {h/t Randy Tucker}
Ainslie Stucki and her dog Tippie worked the show ring {h/t Randy Tucker}

