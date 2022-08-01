Dog days at the fair Randy Tucker August 1, 2022 Ellie Coughanour and her dog Mabel, a 13-year old Golden Doodle took a break from the heat in the shade near the dog show ring Monday. {h/t Randy Tucker} Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Hallie Wilson and her dog waited for instructions from judge Jennie Nieft of Douglas {h/t Randy Tucker} Ainslie Stucki and her dog Tippie worked the show ring {h/t Randy Tucker} Related Posts Fair Kids – A hot opening day #AgLife by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers - Fremont County Military Appreciation Day at the Fremont County Fair today Amanda Fehring - Birkley – “Weiner Dog” Champion Weiner dogs, Ranch Rodeos, Quilts and Hogs – It’s Fair Time Fremont Family Day at the Fair on Sunday Photos: Fair Parade kicked-off the Fremont County Fair Saturday Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!