‘Documenting racism’ webinar Thursday; third in Riverton Peace Mission’s new monthly series

The Riverton Peace Mission’s next Zoom webinar, “Documenting Racism with Data,” is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

“I invite you to join us (to) discuss how we can document the disparities in our justice systems to educate ourselves to unite to unravel injustice,” RPM co-chair Chesie Lee said.

The event will be the third in the RPM’s new monthly online seminar series.

“Collecting and reporting data is essential to demonstrate not only the existence of racism but also for monitoring progress in reducing it,” the event description says.

RPM members Allison Sage and Tina Jayroe will lead the discussion.

To register or for more information, click here.