“Do good in the world” is theme at Riverton High School’s 2022 graduation

(Riverton, WY) – A nearly full Wolverine Gymnasium cheered, cried and wished the 2022 Riverton High School graduates well Sunday afternoon.

“Go into the world and do well. But more importantly go into the world and do good,” was the class motto and overwhelming theme of the ceremony. As the ceremony drew to a close, however, the overwhelming theme shifted more toward, ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It,’ which was this year’s class song from Will Smith.

Valedictorian and Salutatorians Katelyn Fisher and Brett Jones echoed the sentiments of doing good in the world. Principal John Griffith and Commencement Speaker, Linda Griffin, reminded those in attendance of the resilience this class has shown with COVID-19 affecting much of their high school careers.

Congratulations and best wishes to the class of 2022 from County 10!