DMS Boys’ Basketball team named WRCAA Champions

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois Middle School Boys’ Basketball team took the conference championship yesterday, February 17.

This is the first time ever in the history of Dubois Boys’ Middle School Basketball, the Dubois Rams took the conference championship, shared parent Melissa Claar-Reed.

“The team led by Coach Preuit & assisted by Coach Reese had only 8 players with two being in their first year of play, and one absent from the entire tournament,” Melissa explained. “The Dubois Rams had three All-Conference players Cooper Kintzler, Reese Sanchez & Franklin Mincey.

Advertisement

(L-R) Cooper Kintzler, Reese Sanchez & Franklin Mincey (h/t Melissa Claar-Reed)

“The score was announced at the high school home game following their victory and the boys received a standing ovation from the entire crowd! These boys work hard & it showed yesterday!!!” h/t Melissa Claar-Reed