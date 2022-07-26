Disneyland trip drawing at Rendezvous Dental happening LIVE today at 5:15 pm!

If you’re a patient at Rendezvous Dental, you know all about the Disney puzzles hanging in the office. All you had to do is find the Mickey ears hidden in the puzzle, meet a few requirements, and you got an entry. Last year, Alex Friday and his family were presented with a giant check for their fabulous Disney vacation.

Now it could be your turn! Dr. Crane will be drawing the winner of the 2nd Disneyland giveaway LIVE on Rendezvous Dental Facebook at 5:15 pm today. Be sure to stop by Rendezvous’s Facebook to see if you are the next Disneyland vacation winner!

People are also welcome to come to the office at 4:30 if they would like to be there in person for the drawing.

Winners will be notified and presented with their winnings on Wednesday, July 27th.

