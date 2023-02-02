Discover what CWC is all about!

Don’t miss out on Discover Day at Central Wyoming College!

Date: Wednesday, February 8th

Time: Check-in at 8:30 AM

Place: CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center

High School Juniors and Seniors from near and far are invited to experience being a Rustler by asking staff and faculty questions, interacting with current students, going on a campus tour, and participating in general sessions.

Topics and sessions include:

Scholarships

Housing and Student Life

Free Lunch

Campus Tours

Meet a Rustler Student Panel

Parent and Counselor Session

Student Support Services

Pathways to Possibilities – Meet the faculty of your chosen major

REGISTER AT WWW.CWC.EDU/DISCOVER.

For additional information or questions, contact [email protected] or 307-855-2119.

If you are a school that is planning on bringing a bus of students please still have your students register but also please contact us so we can make sure your students stay together during sessions and lunch.

Be sure to also check out our virtual tours, which feature our academic departments and on-campus housing.

Can’t make it to Discover Day? Contact us and we’ll help set up a campus tour.

Tentative Schedule:

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Starting in Arts Center

Welcome – 9:00 AM -9:45 AM

Academic Fair – 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Campus Tours – 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Parent Session – 11:00 AM – 11:30AM

Free lunch – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Information Sessions – 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Prize giveaways – 2:10 PM – 2:30 PM

Rachel Hofer, Director of Admissions for Central Wyoming College joined the County 10 Podcast to discuss Discover Day at CWC. Check out the podcast and gain more insight with Rachel.