Did you know?

BTI, a Riverton, Wyoming-based company, specializes in the transportation of bulk minerals and chemicals for the worldwide mining, petroleum and agricultural industries. Some of the products they haul are:

Sulfur

Soda Ash (Sodium Carbonate)

Ammonium Nitrate

Bentonite

Cement

Fly Ash

Caustic Soda

Aggregates

Barite

Forestry Products

BTI is a hazmat-certified company primarily focused on bulk transport of minerals and chemicals produced and mined in the Rocky Mountain states and transported to and from production facilities or railroads.

Do you know the importance of these minerals and chemicals in everyday life?

If you enjoyed fireworks on the 4th of July, you can thank BTI! The sulfur they haul is used in the production of fireworks.

County 10 Photo – 2020 Lander Grad Parade Fireworks

BTI hauled a truck full of Sawdust from Saratoga down to the fairgrounds to support our local youth and their animals at the 2022 Fremont County Fair. The sawdust donation filled the animal barns, helped bed the animals and reduce the smell.

BTI is proud to aid its customers as they turn minerals and chemicals into the products necessary for life.

A 600 HP Kenworth with main and pup loaded with 52 tons of soda ash is typical of BTI’s maximization of loads.

Owned and operated for over 35 years by Wyoming families, BTI has provided excellent jobs and services thanks to the mineral wealth of the Rocky Mountain region. Interested in employment with BTI? Whether you’re a truck driver or a diesel mechanic, BTI is interested in you!

Click here for employment details.

Why BTI?