(Fremont County, WY) – Due to an issue with the E-Poll book system that checks in voters this afternoon, there are delays in local results coming out this evening.

They will be released as soon as possible, the election office shared just after 8:30 pm.

National news outlets have already called the election for several candidates, including incumbent Governor Mark Gordon and Harriet Hageman.

