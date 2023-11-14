December 2nd to bring an evening of holiday festivities in Lander

The City of Lander and Lander Performing Arts are joining forces to usher in the holiday season with a spectacular evening on Saturday, December 2. The festivities kick off with the much-anticipated Light Up Lander parade at 6:00 PM. This year, the parade route will traverse Main Street, commencing at Fremont Toyota and concluding at 2nd Street, maintaining the beloved tradition of years past. There’s still time to register your parade float, whether for your business, club, organization, family, church, or team. Registration forms are available at City Hall, Mr. D’s, or the Lander Chamber of Commerce until November 27.

The Light Up Lander parade promises to be a joyous spectacle, featuring Santa Claus, the Grinch, and concluding with the Lander Volunteer Fire Department. During the parade, Main Street will be temporarily closed for safety, so we kindly ask all attendees to adhere to closures designated by the Lander Police Department. Businesses and restaurants are encouraged to extend their hours, providing parade-goers with the opportunity to shop, dine, and bask in the enchanting holiday lights.

Thanks to the generous support of a grant from the LOR Foundation, Lander Performing Arts will host a post-parade reception at Lander Valley High School. Attendees can warm up with complimentary cookies, cocoa, and cider. The festive atmosphere is complemented by delightful music provided by Popo Agie Flutes, making it a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together to listen to holiday favorites.

Following the reception, all are encouraged to stay for the enchanting “Rhythm of the Dance – Christmas Special,” presented by Lander Performing Arts. This extraordinary live show promises to redefine Irish entertainment, showcasing a wealth of talent including World and Irish champion dancers, outstanding traditional musicians, and captivating singers. Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available at https://landerperformingarts.org/tickets.

Anne Even, Community Development Coordinator with the City of Lander, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to spend an entire evening in Lander to kick off the Christmas season.” Lauren Flower, Director of Lander Performing Arts, shared her excitement for the event, stating, “This will be a joyous evening for families and the community. We are so fortunate to host Rhythm of the Dance – Christmas Special in Lander this year. It will be a show enjoyed by all ages!”