Dear Parents and Guardians of Fremont County’s graduating seniors

Fremont County Prevention and Partners would like to extend our warm congratulations to you and your graduating seniors. This is a significant milestone in your children’s lives, and your unwavering support and encouragement have played a crucial role in helping them reach this point.

As your children transition into the next phase of their lives, your continued guidance and support remain essential. Research has shown that parental involvement has a strong influence on adolescents’ decision-making, particularly regarding substance use. According to a study by the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, teens who have regular conversations with their parents about the risks of drugs and alcohol are 50% less likely to use these substances.

We are proud to say that the majority of our students make wise decisions concerning substance use. According to the 2022 Prevention Needs Assessment, nearly 4 out of 5 high school students chose not to drink in the past 30 days.

We encourage you to maintain open and honest dialogues with your children, emphasizing the importance of making healthy and safe choices. In particular, it is crucial to stay informed about emerging drug trends, such as the dangers associated with synthetic opioids like fentanyl. This potent drug has been linked to a growing number of overdose cases and fatalities, even in small amounts.

By consistently communicating your expectations and discussing potential risks, you can help your children make well-informed decisions that positively impact their future. The entire Fremont County community is invested in the success of our graduating seniors, and your continued support will make a significant difference as they embark on their next chapter.

Thank you for your dedication to your children’s well-being and for fostering a supportive environment that encourages them to thrive. Together, we can celebrate their achievements and set the stage for a bright and promising future.