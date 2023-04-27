Dean Anderson

Dean LaRue Anderson 88 of Lander passed away Wednesday morning, April 5 at Westward Heights care center.

Cremation has taken place through Hudsons funeral home Lander, Wyoming, and a memorial service will be held May 13 10:30 AM at the Lander church of Christ 13266 Sinks Canyon Rd., Lander, WY.

Dean was born February 26, 1935 to Harry Boone Anderson and Geneva LaRue Anderson in the family home near Gothenburg, Nebraska. Dean was the first of six children three brothers two sisters. Dean help his parents work on the farm and raise his brothers and sisters.

Soon after high school, Dean married the love of his life Patricia Rose Lewis in 1955, and soon afterwards started their family. Dean loved the ranching and farming industry where he worked for many years while raising a family. While loving the farming and ranching life Deana, Patricia decided to venture out and try other things so they moved the family to Lander Wyoming in 1970. Where he worked several jobs around town while waiting and hoping to work at US steel mine. Dean was employed for 13 years at US steel before the mine close down for good. Then Dean worked several other jobs mostly around Lander for Lander Readymix, and finishing his career as a great mechanic for Hallams dealership. Dean loved working as a mechanic. He worked on everything from lawnmowers to big trucks. I don’t think there was anything he ever worked on that he could not fix!

Deans love of life was hunting fishing camping, four wheeling snowmobiling, and he loved family, barbecues and outings with friends and family. He truly love the outdoors.

Dean was a devoted man of Christ. Dean was an elder in the Lander church of Christ for many years and work tightly with the church to reach out and help others to live and learn the word of God!

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Harry Boone Anderson, his mother, Geneva, LaRue Anderson, and two sister-in-law‘s Erleen Anderson and Mary Jane Anderson.

Teen survivors include his wife, Patricia Rose anderson, Westward Hights, Care Center children, Deanne anderson, Showboat , Care Center, Lander, Kevin Anderson, Lander Vickie Bass of Missoula, Montana, and Scott Anderson of Lander. Grand children, Andy Anderson of Lander and Sarah Gantenbein of Riverton. Great grandchildren Kaden and Emma Gantenbein, and Brianna and Wyatt Anderson.

Brothers, Ralph Anderson North, Platte, Nebraska, Lavern Anderson, Texas, Bruce Anderson, Denver, Colorado, Joyce Sexton, Cedar, Ridge, Colorado and Gail Michaels of Black Hawk Colorado.