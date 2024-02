(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department has a block taped off at E Fremont Ave. and N 6th E. as of 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

The coroner is also on the scene.

Eyewitness accounts shared with County 10 and scanner traffic have confirmed there is a dead body.

County 10 has reached out to the Riverton Police Department for comment, but has not heard back as of this publishing.

More information will be shared once it becomes available.