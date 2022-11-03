Daylight Saving Time 2022 ends this Sunday; Wyoming still turning clocks back

(Statewide) – Folks in the State of Wyoming will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday, November 6, as clocks will be set back an hour at 2:00 AM, and Daylight Saving Time comes to an end for 2022.

There has been a lot of confusion as to the state of Daylight Saving Time in Wyoming and across the country, after the US Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act back in March.

The bill, passed by the Senate but still yet to be approved by the House of Representatives, proposes that all states go on permanent Daylight Saving Time beginning in November of 2023, one hour later than standard time.

“After the passing of the bill in the Senate, the legislation heads next to the House of Representatives. If passed in that chamber, it ends up on the President’s desk to be signed into law,” but this has yet to happen, according to timeanddate.com

States like Wyoming that have passed legislation for permanent Daylight Saving Time will then be able to enact their legislation if/when this next stage of approval occurs.