Day-use fees waived for Veterans at Wyoming State Parks on Nov. 11

Boysen State Park Fee Area (County 10)

As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming, which honors military Veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived on November 11, for military Veterans.  

All Veterans with proof of their Veteran status can enter any Wyoming State Park and/or Historic Site free of charge. This applies to day-use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid. 

Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as a person who served in active military, naval, or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.

Also, disabled Veterans are reminded about the State Parks Lifetime Veteran’s Permits. These passes are good for free day-use and camping for life for any Wyoming resident Veteran who has a 50% or more service-connected disability.

For more information, call 307-777-6323 or visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.

