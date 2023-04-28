Davis takes over CWC Volleyball

(Riverton, WY) – Kim Davis will make a short move from Riverton High School to Central Wyoming College to be the next head coach of the Lady Rustlers volleyball program. The news comes from Central Wyoming College’s Facebook page.

Davis coached the Lady Wolverines to a state tournament appearance in the 2022 season. Prior to Riverton, Davis spent time at Chadron State College in Nebraska as an assistant for three seasons and was the head coach in Wheatland from 1998-2009, where she won four state titles. She also coached in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

County 10 will have more in-depth coverage as we learn more about the new coaches.

