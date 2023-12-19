Data suggests Wyoming resident’s favorite Christmas movie this year is…

(Wyoming) – ‘Tis the season to binge watch some holiday classics. And luckily, there are dozens of great Christmas movie options.

The digital media group, Looper recently tabulated data based on Google Trends and IMDb searches over the last 12 months to determine the movie each state’s residents are most interested in.

Nationwide, the top choice was a surprise to many. ‘Christmas With The Cranks’ a 2004 comedy staring Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis was most popular across the nation, ranking first in seven states. That was followed closely by, ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ Four Christmases, ‘The Santa Clause,’ and ‘A Christmas Story.’

Advertisement

What about Wyoming, though? Per usual, Cowboy State residents bucked the national trend and went with another Christmas classic. Our pick was the 2003 Will Ferrell hit ‘Elf.’ Interestingly in 2023, the only other state the liked ‘Elf’ as much as us was South Dakota. Looper

For the full breakdown from Looper, click here.