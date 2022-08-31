Danielle Freeman

Danielle Leigh Freeman was born April 1, 1982, in Billings, Montana, to Ren LaBoucane Freeman (Eastern Shoshone & First Nation Cree) and Kenneth R. Freeman (Mandan-Hidatsa & Assiniboine Sioux). After a lengthy illness, on August 26, 2022, Dani made her final journey to the Otherside Camp, passing away just after 12 a.m.

She had been living in Polson, Montana ,with her mom and in hospice care. She was most recently preceded in death, June 2021, by her companion Daniel Takes Enemy (Crow Nation).

She is survived by her immediate family: mother Ren, her beloved younger brother Ken T. Wyles, and younger sister Royce Freeman Young Wolf and her two boys Winterhawk and Oh ha moeh. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, and by her “Pops” Ken Wyles, Sr. and many step-siblings, and also Daniel’s mother Regina Falls Down and his siblings and many brother-cousins.

Dani did not have children of her own but was loved and cherished by many of the children of her extended family, in-laws and friends.

Dani grew up on the Eastern Shoshone and also Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations, as well as many amazing shorter term places, as her mother Ren, an Indigenous Anthropologist, would travel for project work. Dani enjoyed living in such places as Santa Fe, Eagle River Alaska, and Denver Colorado.

She graduated high school in 2000 in Denver and went on to be a CNA, working at the Fort Washakie nursing home, and also assisted in managing several food service businesses.

Dani was a master bead artist, and also loved to draw and paint.

People will remember her most for her generous heart (Prayer Woman was her Mandan-Hidatsa name) and humor.

Family and friends, please feel free to attend the burial of Dani’s ashes and urn on Friday, September 2, at 11 a.m. at the Washakie Cemetery in Fort Washakie, WY. A tailgate Washakie lunch will be provided afterwards. Rest well our Dani-girl.