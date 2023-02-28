Dancing with the Stars tables go on sale March 1

(Lander, WY) – Community Entry Services (CES) will host its 8th annual Dancing with the Stars Gala Lander & Riverton on April 29, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Lander Community Center. The gala will also be live streamed by County 10.

This year’s amazing dance teams are:

Matt Hartman & Charene Herrera

Daniel Barnes & Haylee Cole

Crystal Hastings & Courtney Widhlam

Hunter Bradshaw & Maycee Manzanares

Amy Stockton & Colin Crippin

Danny Svilar & Blaine Stafford

Tables of four will go on sale on March 1 for $300 each. You can purchase tables at the CES Headquarters in Riverton, 2441 Peck Ave. and Lander, 177 N. Third St.

A table of four includes dinner and two complimentary drink tickets for beer and wine.

No individual tickets are available; instead, you can round up friends, coworkers, or family to have a great evening of fun!

All funds raised will directly benefit the Community Entry Services’ programs in Lander and Riverton, where we are dedicated to empowering people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries to maximize independence and lead satisfying, productive lives in the community.

Questions or interested in sponsorship? Call 307-360-6299 or email [email protected].

