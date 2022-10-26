CWC’s Fall Choral Showcase featuring the Handbell Choir and Collegiate Chorale this Saturday

Central Wyoming College’s Handbell Choir and Collegiate Chorale will present their Fall Choral Showcase on Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 pm. This event will take place at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater.

“The Fall Choral performance will showcase the versatility of CWC’s Handbell Choir and Collegiate Chorale as they perform music from various styles and backgrounds,” stated CWC Music Director, Jeremy Cochran. “Repertoire ranges from Kentucky Folk Music and the American Spiritual genre to music by Don McLean and the Beatles. The concert is free and family-friendly.”

For more information on the upcoming performance, click here.