CWC Wind River invites current and new students to Advising Day on Tuesday, June 6th from 3-6 pm at the Frank B. Wise Building in Ft. Washakie. Register for Fall 2023 classes, complete applications for funding, explore resources, and visit with other students.

Contact Lisa at 307-855-2026 or email [email protected] for more information.

Get the help you need to succeed!