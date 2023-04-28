CWC receives $16k for student scholarships through TEACH grant

(Fremont County, WY) – Nine Central Wyoming College (CWC) students have received $16,386 through the federal Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these scholarships to our students,” says Dr. Coralina Daly, Vice President for Student Affairs “The TEACH grant allows these CWC students to be able pursue their dreams in education. Our graduates will have a chance to make a real difference in our community.”



Central Wyoming College offers degrees in early childhood, elementary, and secondary education, including the new Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education.

“Central Wyoming College is proud to offer the Early Childhood Education degree as there’s been an urgent need in Wyoming,” says Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President of Academic Affairs “There were no other Early Childhood programs that led to a K-3 teaching license in the state.”



“We launched this one-of-a-kind program in Fall of 2021,” says Dr. Colleen Bartlett, Professor of Education. “Our first Bachelors of Early Childhood Education graduates Maggie Martinez and Kalee Hollingsworth will be receiving their diplomas in May.”

Martinez and Hollingsworth have already been scooped up by employers Aspen Early Learning Center and Ft. Washakie Elementary.

Central Wyoming College students with at least a 3.25 GPA can receive $16,000 as an undergraduate ($4,000 per year for full-time students). Recipients agree to teach full-time in a high-need field, for at least four academic years at an elementary school, secondary school, or educational service agency that serves low-income families, or repay the funds as an unsubsidized loan.

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education provides students with a broad base of academic experiences necessary for teachers of young children Pre-Kindergarten to 3rd grade. Coursework includes foundations of education, elementary math and science courses, educational assessment, psychology, special education, technology and literature courses. CWC students in the program are able to practice their skills during field experiences in the Preschool and K-3 setting.

Graduates can also apply for a special education endorsement. The curriculum incorporates professional standards from the Wyoming state standards, Interstate Teacher Assessment and Support Consortium (InTASC), National Association for the Education of Young Children, and the Council for Exceptional Children.

The program is approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. BAS students must complete 60 hours of practicum experience under the guidance of a mentor teacher including developing and teaching their own unit, then 20 weeks (10 weeks each semester) of student teaching. Student teachers manage their own classrooms.

Central Wyoming College (CWC) provides two two-year education programs of study that are acceptable for full credit to a baccalaureate teacher preparation degree program. CWC has long standing agreements with the University of Wyoming and Valley City State University in North Dakota. Central Wyoming College became a TEACH grant-eligible institution in November 2022.



Currently there are two openings in Fremont County for such a qualified graduate. To learn more, contact Professor of Education Colleen Bartlett.

To learn more about CWC’s financial support options, contact Rustler Central or visit https://www.cwc.edu/scholarships/.

