CWC Music presents a Festival of Carols on Tuesday

Get into the holiday spirit with a Festival of Carols at CWC!

Join the CWC Music Department for a Festival of Carols on Tuesday, December 6th at 7:00 pm in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. The concert will feature the CWC Collegiate Chorale, CWC Brass Choir, South Pass Traditional Jazz Band, and the CWC Handbell Choir and will be directed by Dr. Jeremy Cochran.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted for local charities.

Sing along to favorite Christmas carols such as Silent Night, Oh Come All Ye Faithful, and many more! Click here to view the complete Festival of Carol’s program.