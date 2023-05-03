CWC Dubois presents Women’s Self-Defense Workshop – Prepare yourself for any situation!

CWC Dubois is presenting a Women’s Self-Defense Workshop. Choose one of four Saturday workshop dates:

M﻿ay 13, July 22, August 19, September 23

9﻿:00 AM – 5:00 PM

(﻿Ages 15 and UP. (Ages 15-17 must have parent/guardian present.)

Location: Tactical Solutions International, 189 Burris Lenore Rd. Crowheart, WY 82512

Register early. Limited to 24 participants per workshop.

Instruction will cover:

Fundamentals of marksmanship. Situational awareness: Vehicles, malls, shopping, home. Threat indicators in an individual. Working a firearm or non-lethal (pepper spray, taser) around vehicles, etc. Communicating with law enforcement. Grappling, striking and ground fighting. Applying these skills in force-on-force exercises. Mental toughness to prepare yourself. Teaching a Plan B in case something happens.

Instructors: Tactical Solutions International, WyoTac and Lucid Optics

Equipment needed:

1) Pistol and magazine

2) Ear and eye protection.

3) 100 rounds of Ammo

4) Snacks/water

Rental firearms and ammo will be available for purchase if needed. Please contact CWC Dubois in advance with these requests.

Questions? Contact Jen Wright at 307-455-2625 or email [email protected].