CWC Dubois presents Women’s Self-Defense Workshop – Prepare yourself for any situation!

CWC Dubois is presenting a Women’s Self-Defense Workshop. Choose one of four Saturday workshop dates:
May 13, July 22, August 19, September 23
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
(Ages 15 and UP. (Ages 15-17 must have parent/guardian present.)
Location: Tactical Solutions International, 189 Burris Lenore Rd. Crowheart, WY 82512
Register early. Limited to 24 participants per workshop.
Instruction will cover:
- Fundamentals of marksmanship.
- Situational awareness: Vehicles, malls, shopping, home.
- Threat indicators in an individual.
- Working a firearm or non-lethal (pepper spray, taser) around vehicles, etc.
- Communicating with law enforcement.
- Grappling, striking and ground fighting.
- Applying these skills in force-on-force exercises.
- Mental toughness to prepare yourself.
- Teaching a Plan B in case something happens.
Instructors: Tactical Solutions International, WyoTac and Lucid Optics
Equipment needed:
1) Pistol and magazine
2) Ear and eye protection.
3) 100 rounds of Ammo
4) Snacks/water
Rental firearms and ammo will be available for purchase if needed. Please contact CWC Dubois in advance with these requests.
Questions? Contact Jen Wright at 307-455-2625 or email [email protected].